Princess Kate Middleton chose one of the most high-profile royal events of the year to return to duties after her cancer diagnosis. She attended the 2024 Trooping the Colour on Saturday, June 15.

The Princess of Wales, 42, looked stunning as she attended the annual festivities alongside husband Prince William, their three children, King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Buckingham Palace.

The outing marked her first public appearance since Christmas Day 2023.

The princess announced on March 22 that she had been diagnosed with cancer following a major abdominal surgery in January. She has been undergoing chemotherapy treatments ever since.

Photos showed a beaming Kate with her beloved family members as they celebrated the unofficial birthday of the king, which is marked by parading soldiers, horses, musicians and a military flyover.