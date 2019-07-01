Just six weeks after her “Back to Nature”-themed space debuted at the Chelsea Flower Show in May, Kate Middleton is already getting her hands dirty again. The Duchess of Cambridge stepped out to unveil the new and improved space, which was actually moved to a site at Hampton Court Palace’s Garden Festival, on Monday, July 1.

The 37-year-old beauty hosted children from some of her charities and patronages, including the Anna Freud Centre, Evelina Children’s Hospital, Action for Children and Place2Be, for the London event. The upgraded space — which is twice the size of the plot of the original — is a collaboration with the Royal Horticultural Society and was created in hopes that it would inspire kids to play and enjoy the outdoors.

Kate’s garden “highlights how time spent in natural environments can help build the foundations for positive physical and mental wellbeing that last through childhood and over a lifetime,” Kensington Palace said in a statement on behalf of Prince William‘s wife.

