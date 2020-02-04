If we could raid Kate Middleton‘s closet, we certainly would! The Duchess of Cambridge looked so fashionable when visiting Joe’s Ice Cream Parlour in the Mumbles Swansea with Prince William.

The royal couple stopped by to sample some tasty treats and, for the February 4 outing, Kate wore a red maxi dress by Zara and a navy blue coat by Hobbs. The 38-year-old beauty accessorized her look with a cute red scarf that had white hearts on it. Even though Valentine’s Day is still a few days away, it seems she is ready to celebrate with her loved ones.

If anything, the pair didn’t seem too bothered that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are now splitting their time between Canada and the U.K. after stepping back from their royal duties. However, when William, 37, received a new title from Queen Elizabeth in late January, it seemed to strike a nerve with Harry, 35.

“William’s new title was discussed in the ‘emergency meetings’ so Harry isn’t surprised by the news. But he’s an extremely sensitive guy — an over thinker who takes things personally, and the timing of the announcement … hit a raw nerve,” an insider recently told Closer Weekly. “He thinks the royals could be throwing shade at him, but is trying not to dwell on it.”

While there might be some brotherly drama, all is well between William and Kate on the relationship front. After all, he recently got his stunning wife the sweetest gift when she celebrated a birthday.

“William has splashed out on [Kate],” a source told Closer at the time. “He wants to make this birthday super special and is surprising her with a pair of diamond earrings and a matching necklace.” Wow! The Duke of Cambridge sure knows how to treat a lady.

He followed that up with a small birthday party that took place at Anmer Hall. Only the royal’s closest friends and family members were invited. “During the day the group enjoyed outdoor activities — long walks in the countryside and shooting,” a different insider said. “Everyone sang ‘Happy Birthday’ and gave Kate gifts.”

They added, “Champagne and wine flowed throughout the evening — they even played a couple drinking games. There were quite a few hangovers the following day at church!” If only we were there to see that!

