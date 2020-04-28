Almost married? Kate Hudson revealed she wouldn’t have been opposed to going on a date with Jimmy Fallon while filming Almost Famous in 1999. The beloved actress made the unexpected admission while virtually appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

“I wish people could be in my body to watch you and I’s relationship and friendship because you gave me no indication,” the 41-year-old beauty said to the late-night host, 45, on Monday, April 27.

Shutterstock

“I felt a little indication,” Jimmy responded, echoing her sweet sentiment. “I thought we were good together. We were good buddies. We hung out all the time.”

Looking back on their roles as Penny Lane and Dennis Hope, Kate confessed, “Jimmy, if you would have actually made a move, I would have totally gone there!” The Emmy winner could barely even respond as he cracked up in laughter.

“I remember thinking to myself, like, ‘Why has Jimmy never made a move?’” the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star continued. “And then I just kind of realized, ‘Oh, he’s not into me like that.’ I was just like ‘OK, well, whatever.’ And so, then I met Chris [Robinson].”

When Jimmy chimed in and insisted Kate had the story all wrong, she hilariously shut him down. “I was a single girl in New York and life was what it was,” she quipped. “If you would’ve been like ‘Hey,’ you know, who knows, our whole life trajectory could have been different, Jimmy.”

The potential lovebirds, however, mutually agreed that “everything turned out perfectly,” Jimmy said, while Kate added, “Exactly the way it was supposed to.”

Following their roles in the award-winning film, the Oscar nominee went on to marry the Black Crowes singer, Chris, in 2000. Sadly, the pair — who shares son Ryder, 16 — divorced in 2007. Kate went on to welcome son Bingham, 8, with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy. Kate is currently in a relationship with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa, and they share 18-month-old daughter Rani.

As for Jimmy, he tied the knot with Nancy Juvonen in 2007. The Saturday Night Live alum and his stunning wife are also the proud parents of daughters Winnie, 6, and Frances, 5.

Although we can’t help but wonder what Jimmy and Kate would be like as a couple, the actress couldn’t be happier with Danny, 33. In honor of his birthday in June 2019, the proud girlfriend shared the sweetest tribute of words.

“This man has given me the most beautiful gifts life can give and the depth of gratitude I feel for the day he was born is beyond any measured spoken word or post,” she gushed via Instagram at the time. “I believe that this gratitude exists and is present in our daughter’s joy and her magical spirit.” Aww!