Courtesy of Kate Hudson/ Instagram

Beach ready! Kate Hudson showed off her amazing figure when she rocked a cute long-sleeve bikini on her Instagram Stories on Monday, June, 29. While showing off her killer curves and her long legs, the 41-year-old actress swayed side to side in a short clip.

“This suit tho,” she wrote on top of the video. Ever since Kate had her third child, daughter Rani Rose, in October 2019, she’s been hitting the gym regularly with her trainer Nicole Stuart. “I’ve known her since I was 19 years old,” the Raising Helen star previously said on Instagram.

Together, the pair will do pilates with strength and cardio components. “I know I’m at my strongest is when I’m doing my Pilates because it never gets easier. The more you do Pilates the harder the things you can do become,” Kate said during a November 2019 interview with Women’s Health. “I love how flexible I feel and I like what it does to the shape of my body.”

Because of her workouts, Kate dropped her pregnancy weight very fast, even though she said it was a little more difficult the third time around. “Unlike with the other two, I didn’t really have time to work out,” she said in regard to her two older kids, Ryder, 16, and Bingham, 8. “It took a different kind of discipline.”

But now that the mom of three has her body back, she’s been feeling “good,” “energetic,” “strong” and like herself again. In fact, Kate has even picked up dancing as a way to exercise. “I like to do any kind of dance workout,” she explained, and Nicole added, “I think cardio is really important, not necessarily running a long distance, but doing something that will get your heart rate up, which is why we love dance.”

The Skeleton Key star’s love for fitness is the reason she created her own clothing brand, Fablectics, which features a lot of activewear. Her boyfriend, Danny Fujikawa, adores her company so much that he even tried on clothing from her fashion line. “I just love it so much,” the actor gushed on Instagram. So supportive!