Kate Hudson Shares Rare Photos of Son Bingham on Vacation

Kate Hudson shared new photos of her youngest son, Bingham, on Instagram, and fans couldn’t help but point out how much he looks like River Phoenix.

“Vacation Bing 😳🥹🥰☀️❤️ what’s happening?! My baby getting toooooo big!!!! #empireofthesun,” Kate, 45, captioned the post on June 22.

The comments section flooded with love for the Glass Onion actress and her family, with many saying that Bingham, 12, looks like River. “He looks so much like River Phoenix!” one person commented, while another wrote, “River phoenix vibes.”

“Looks just like River Phoenix when he was young,” another person said, as a fourth person commented, “Stop, I thought this was young river phoenix!”

River, the older brother of Joaquin Phoenix, was an actor and musician whose most famous roles included Seven Brides for Seven Brothers, Running on Empty and My Own Private Idaho. He died at age 23 from combined drug intoxication outside the Viper Room nightclub in Hollywood.

In addition to Bingham, whom she shares with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy, Kate is also a mom to eldest son Ryder with ex-husband Chris Robinson and daughter Rani with now-fiancé Danny Fujikawa.

The Glee alum previously revealed that Bingham had grown an interest in some unique hobbies.

“He really is into the stock market and has been for years,” Kate told People on June 6. “And so he trades his own stocks. He reads at 12, he reads the news about where things are.”

“He knows the class of each stock and each bond and all this stuff. It’s crazy. So he’ll be very interesting to watch grow up,” she added.

Similarly, when it comes to her relationship with Ryder, 20, her eldest son, Kate shared that they have a great bond.

“But because I guess I was young when I had him, it’s a different relationship than with my other kids. So, he’s seen me through all of my good times, my bad times, this boyfriend, not that boyfriend,” she said.

The mom of three was 23 years old when she gave birth to her first child.

“He’s seen me through it all. And that’s very different because I never had an adult life really without him,” Kate explained of her unique relationship with Ryder. “So it’s a little, I think more protective, meaning I think he’s very protective of me. And then I think my other kids will be, because we’ve been through so much together.”

As for coparenting her three kids, Kate revealed she has good relationships with the fathers of her two boys.

“The unit that I’ve created with three children and three different fathers is a seriously strong unit — and it’s ours,” she told The Skimm on May 9. “We actually don’t have many tough coparenting moments because my friendships with my exes are quite solid and we’ve managed to keep focused on the love we have for our child. And by now we’ve gotten quite good at coparenting. Love and what’s best for the child must always come first and somehow we’ve managed to keep that at the forefront, even when there are disagreements. And then, of course, Mom is always right.”