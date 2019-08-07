When it comes to being without clothes, Kate Hudson has no problem at all — and she recently revealed why she is all about it.

The 40-year-old recently teamed up with InStyle to discuss how she’s always been comfortable with her own skin, and the time she posed nude for a magazine cover almost two decades ago. “To be honest, it doesn’t take a lot for me to take my clothes off. People can say whatever they want, but I like being naked. Always have!” the actress told the outlet. “In 2001, when I was 22, I was on the cover of InStyle for the second time. I was newly married [to musician Chris Robinson], and my whole career had just shot up after Almost Famous came out. I posed naked for the cover, and I was strategically draped with what was basically chain mail. The stylist had a very hard job. [laughs].”

“That time in my life was so much fun. There were no cell phones or social media or ‘content,'” the blonde beauty continued. “It was way more intimate and special. I miss the connectivity — it was one of the reasons I wanted to be a performer. I always used to say I joined the circus for a reason. You don’t join the circus to live a really straight and narrow life; you join the circus because you think outside of the box and don’t fit into someone else’s idea of how you’re supposed to live. The romance of that just doesn’t exist anymore.”

It has been 18 years since Kate memorably posed naked, and a lot has change — she is now a mother-of three to sons Ryder, 15, and Bingham, 8, and daughter, Rani, 10 months. The latter which she shares with her current boyfriend, Danny Fujikawa. “My life is a bit of a juggling act with kids in completely different stages of their lives. Plus, it’s challenging once you’re outnumbered,” the Bride Wars star explained. “For some reason, when you have a third baby, people go, ‘Oh, be careful!’ Of course, as usual, I didn’t heed the warning. I was like, ‘Yeah, whatever! I’m going in!'”

We should expect to see Kate proudly flaunting her body in the near future — especially since she is full of confidence. “I turned 40 earlier this year, and people kept asking how I felt. But I really wasn’t thinking about it at all. It’s just an age, and I think it’s a great age,” Goldie Hawn‘s daughter said. “You’re at a phase in your life where you’ve actually earned some wisdom. It’s kind of nice to have some years under your belt. And you know what? I’m even more fun now than I was back then, damn it.”

Kate wants to help others feel good about themselves too — she recently became a Weight Watchers ambassador. “Health and wellness is my number one [priority] and I always say that what works for me doesn’t work for everyone,” she said in a post. “I believe that we need to celebrate diversity in how each individual wants to celebrate their bodies.”