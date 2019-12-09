Proud mama! Kate Hudson opened up about her adorable 1-year-old daughter, Rani Rose, while recently stopping by The Rachael Ray Show. In a sneak peek from the episode, which is set to air on Friday, December 13, the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actress revealed her little bundle of joy’s first word: “Shoes!”

“I have to say … the kids are great, the baby’s amazing. She’s 14 months old — she’s so funny and she’s so girly,” the 40-year-old beauty gushed of her sweet mini-me. “I mean, she loves lipstick … she loves shoes; it’s her first word … ‘shoes!'”

In the teaser clip, the beloved chef, 51, and the crowd can be heard “oo-ing” and “ahh-ing” as Kate revealed her little girl’s first words. The Almost Famous star — who shares Rani with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa, as well as son Ryder, 15, with ex-husband Chris Robinson, and son Bingham, 8, with ex Matt Bellamy — also chatted about her older kiddos.

“Ryder’s going to be 16. He doesn’t care [about driving]. I don’t know what it is about kids right now, they don’t really care!” Kate dished while also recalling the time she got her permit many years ago. “Maybe because of Lyft and Uber and you’ve got all these [apps].”

Kate might not mind that Ryder is putting off his permit, but she joked about the reasons why he isn’t making time for a trip to the local DMV. “Ryder’s like, ‘I got basketball practice. I can’t really do the permit thing right now,'” she hilariously continued. LOL!

Although Kate’s life always seems like rainbows and butterflies, she isn’t one to shy away from being open and honest about motherhood, relationships and juggling her career. In a recent interview with Women’s Health, the Bride Wars actress got candid about owning up to mistakes she’s made when it comes to parenting her kids.

“I make mistakes all the time. I’ve yelled at my kids too much, and I’ve also cursed in front of them, and I also haven’t shown up for things because I was out of town,” Kate shared with the outlet for the December issue. “But at the same time, I have days where I’m like, ‘I’m a f–king supermom.’ I am cooking, cleaning, doing homework, changing diapers, I worked out.”

In our opinion, Rani, Ryder and Bingham couldn’t be luckier to have Kate as their mama!