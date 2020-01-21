Something Borrowed actress Kate Hudson is all about spending time with her boyfriend Danny Fujikawa. One year after the couple welcomed their first baby, Rani Rose, into the world, they went on a ski trip together. However, once they got to the top of the mountain and shared a kiss, that’s when Kate realized all that lovey-dovey stuff wasn’t for her.

“Ski kiss … not really my thing,” she hilariously wrote via Instagram alongside a pic of her and Danny smooching. She also used the hashtags, “first trip away from baby together” and “#thank you st moritz” with prayer hands and a Swiss flag.

Kate, 40, and Danny, 33, have been together since 2017. When her beau turned 33 years old, the Almost Famous star took to Instagram to rave about her amazing partner.

“This man has given me the most beautiful gifts life can give and the depth of gratitude I feel for the day he was born is beyond any measured spoken word or post,” she said in June 2019. “I believe that this gratitude exists and is present in our daughter’s joy and her magical spirit.”

“Thank you Mama Fuj and Papa Fuj for raising this beautiful roller coaster ride of a special human,” Kate continued. “The ups and downs and sideways were all worth it. Happy Birthday baby! @swimswammyslippyslappy I love you.”

Danny also adores his girlfriend. He showed just how much he supports her when he modeled her new Fabletics line of menswear on Instagram. He even told Entertainment Tonight he admires his girlfriend’s work ethic.

“In the face of fear, she doesn’t back down,” Danny said. “I’ve seen her do things that I can’t imagine doing myself and I’m very proud of her. And I’m in awe of her for some of the things that she is able to do when she sets her mind to it.”

Now that’s what you call a forever couple!