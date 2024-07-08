Kate Hudson looked like she had the time of her life during her recent European vacation with her family, snapping several gorgeous bikini videos in the process!

The Glass Onion actress posted a video on Instagram on Monday, July 8, to share some highlights from her trip, including lounging on a dock in a purple bikini with the wind blowing in her hair. In the background, a beautiful landscape with picturesque houses and mountains could be seen. She dove into the ocean wearing the stunning swimsuit at the end of the video, sporting a huge smile on her face in the process.

“Come rain or come shine…just soaking it in,” Kate, 45, captioned the post with a series of emojis.

Courtesy of Kate Hudson/Instagram

In another clip, Kate waved as she took a boat ride in Italy, saying, “Ciao, Venezia!” Later on in the video, she explored some of the sights with her fiancé, Danny Fujikawa, and her kids, Ryder, Bingham and Rani. The A Little White Lie star also donned a red bikini with sunglasses while sitting in a beach chair as a waiter approached her with a cocktail.

“You have such a wonderful mix of your Mom and Dads beautiful smiles!! Always looking on the bright side, chasing your dreams and enjoying life’s adventures!!” one person commented on the post.

Courtesy of Kate Hudson/Instagram

“You’re something truly special. Nobody has anything on you. You’re above all. Love your energy and so thankful you’re in the limelight to be witnessed,” another penned.

Kate’s mother, Goldie Hawn, recently posted a gorgeous swimsuit photo of her own while on vacation with the family.

“Vacationing with our family! It’s the greatest gift one could ever have,” Goldie, 78, captioned a picture with her eldest granddaughter, Rio Hudson, on June 25.

Kate recently discussed how much her entire family values spending time with each other whenever they get the chance. The “Talk About Love” singer also maintains good relationships with Ryder’s dad, Chris Robinson, and Bingham’s dad, Matt Bellamy.

“We are very connected, and we are very close,” Kate told People in May 2024. “Love can change form. It’s interesting when you have that modern family; there’s so much love for all the kids.”

“I think the thing that’s so unique about my life is that in this very patchwork family, we all have figured it out … The kids feel like they have this huge family,” she added. “There is something that has been able to be nurtured in our family that is personally what I think is, it’s very rare.”

She shares Rani, 5, with Danny, 38, whom she has been engaged to since September 2021. Kate explained that Chris and Matt’s other children from their other relationships are “like sisters” to Rani.

“It’s beautiful. Everybody’s open to it and understands it’s the most mature thing for the kids,” she reflected of the blended family’s strong bond. “And you can see it in them — they feel loved, they feel protected, they feel safe.”