Kate Hudson and her brother, Oliver Hudson, share a tight bond, so it’s no surprise they’re raising their kids to be just as close. In fact, the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actress and the Rules of Engagement actor revealed their children are just “like siblings.”

“They want to be with each other at all times,” Kate, 41, shared with Health in an interview published on November 10, 2020. “I either have the kids or I send my kids to Ollie’s. Then we come over and we meet up and we have dinner.”

Kristina Bumphrey/Starpix/Shutterstock

The Almost Famous star shares her eldest son, Ryder, 16, with ex-husband Chris Robinson, as well as 9-year-old Bingham with ex Matt Bellamy and 2-year-old Rani Rose with longtime boyfriend Danny Fujikawa. As for Oliver, the 44-year-old hunk is the doting dad of his children, Wilder, Bodhi and Rio, with his wife of over 14 years, Erinn Bartlett.

When it comes to raising their kiddos, Oliver dished “there are similarities” in terms of their parenting techniques. “Katie and I can definitely be strict —in a good way,” he explained, noting they are “different in a lot of things” though.

“I’m very liberal in letting my kids watch whatever movies, and I curse in front of my kids,” Oliver continued. “If I curse in front of [Kate’s] kids, it’s ‘Oliver!'”

The Golden Globe winner gave a good reason for why she can be stern at times. “As far as I’m concerned, there’s what you’re entitled to and then there’s your privileges. The only things you’re entitled to are a roof over your head, food and my love,” Kate explained. “Everything else is a privilege, and I’ll take it away in a heartbeat if you’re not respecting our home’s moral compass.”

Instagram/KateHudson

But she’s “super lenient when it comes to matters of the heart,” the Fool’s Gold actress added. “I’m actually quite lenient, as long as they’re doing their part.”

Kate and Oliver are trying their best to raise their kids in the most constructive way possible, but they can’t take all the credit. The superstar siblings praised their mom, Goldie Hawn, and their stepdad, Kurt Russell, for teaching them the importance of empowerment as they grew up.

“We’re lucky to have parents who love our individuation and who allow mistakes,” Kate gushed. “We have one of those families that is almost too close. As you get older, you always criticize your parents, right? But when I look at it really objectively, I’m like, ‘Whatever I don’t agree with right in this moment, they clearly did something right because there’s no one I’d rather spend time with than them.'”

The Splitting Up Together actor noted his parents never tried to sway the decisions they made. “There was never a sit-down where they were like, ‘This is the way you need to look at life,'” Oliver revealed. “It’s like Kate said, they were like: ‘You’re an individual; go down your own path. We’re here if you need us.’ And you take things from your own parents unconsciously that reveal themselves as you get older. Every day there’s something I do that I think, ‘That’s just like Mom,’ or, ‘That’s like Pa.'”

Kate and Oliver have the most incredible family!