We know Kate Hudson has her hands full with her kids in quarantine, but when Andy Cohen asked if she has a “good sex life”, the actress couldn’t help but divulge. During her virtual appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Kate dished whether she and boyfriend Danny Fujikawa are getting some alone time amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Yeah … I do,” the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actress, 41, confessed while chatting with Andy, 51, and her brother Oliver Hudson, 43, on Tuesday, April 28. “I think it’s even more than that. I think it’s positive for knowing that I’m with the right person.”

YouTube/Watch What Happens Live

In general, Kate gushed she couldn’t be luckier to be cooped up at home with Danny, their 18-month-old daughter Rani Rose, and her two other sons, 16-year-old Ryder and 8-year-old Bingham.

“There’s nobody else I’d want to be quarantined with right now,” she sweetly marveled. “He’s just the best.”

Ever since Kate began dating the American actor, 33, in 2017, she’s never seemed happier. The Almost Famous star even revealed whether or not she ever sees herself walking down the aisle to Danny.

“Probably, I think so,” Kate shared with The Telegraph in August 2019. “We think about that a lot. Marriage is definitely not a golden ticket — it’s not going to solve any challenges in a relationship.”

Instagram/KateHudson

The Bride Wars actress — who was previously linked to ex-husband Chris Robinson and ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy — also said she’s “someone who’s lived through” the “trial and error” of marriage. “I think that the symbolism of marriage, that commitment, is more important to kids than we sometimes think,” she added.

Tying the knot has been a hot topic for the pair considering they’ve become one of Hollywood’s cutest couples. A source close to the Fool’s Gold alum and her handsome beau previously shared that Danny’s already been working on getting his blessing from from Kate’s father figure, Kurt Russell.

Kate and Danny “have talked about getting married once [Rani] was born, but Danny still wanted to get Kurt’s approval,” the insider once told Life & Style Weekly. “Danny’s very traditional. He said that while he has years before their little girl starts dating, he would expect the same exact thing from her future husband.”

Married or not, we know Kate and Danny will be together forever!