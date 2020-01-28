Give us another crossover! Kate Flannery, who starred as Meredith Palmer on The Office and recently finished in seventh place on Dancing With the Stars, has some ideas as to which fellow Dunder Mifflin alum should put on their dancing shoes next.

“I think either Oscar Nunez or Phyllis Smith,” Kate, who is currently a special guest star on the DWTS 2020 live tour, exclusively tells Closer Weekly. “Phyllis [known for her character of Phyllis Lapin] was a dancer when she was younger and I think Oscar has the moves. I really do! Even if you just watch him on The Office dancing as Oscar Martinez, he’s so good! Yeah, he’s really got it and he’s funny.”

NBC-TV/Kobal/Shutterstock

As for who visited her on DWTS during season 28, Kate lists Oscar as well as Angela Kinsey (Angela Martin), Brian Baumgartner (Kevin Malone), Leslie David Baker (Stanley Hudson) and Andy Buckley (David Wallace) as those who showed up. She also got support from Steve Carell (Michael Scott), Rainn Wilson (Dwight Schrute), John Krasinski (Jim Halpert) and Amy Ryan (Holly Flax) via news outlets.

“I feel like I’ve got so much love from the Office team,” Kate, 55, gushes. “It’s really overwhelming and really sweet.”

Though it’s been nearly seven years since The Office ended, Kate — who lost close to 20 pounds competing on DWTS — remembers those days fondly. In fact, that’s where she met her boyfriend, Chris Haston. Now, having dated since 2006 when they crossed paths on set, do the lovebirds binge watch old episodes like the rest of the world?

Chris Haston/NBC-TV/Kobal/Shutterstock

“From time to time,” Kate reveals. “I don’t go out of the way to watch it, but when it’s on [we will watch it].

One person who does partake in the nostalgia is Kate’s DWTS partner, Pasha Pashkov. “It’s funny because a lot of the dancers have been watching it on the bus. They’re fans. Pasha’s a big Office fan. Big, big fan. He knows every line!”

Reporting by Diana Cooper