She may be in her fifties, but Kate Flannery isn’t letting her age get in the way of trying new things, as she knows just how important it is to show other women they can do it all.

The 55-year-old was recently on the most most recent season of Dancing With the Stars, and spoke about all of the people that she’s inspired. “I can’t believe how many women come up to me wherever I go — it’s unbelievable. People just say ‘I rooted for you! It’s because of you that I’m going to try something new,’ or ‘I’m going to dance, I’m going to move.’ It’s really unbelievable and really amazing,” The Office alum exclusively tells Closer Weekly. “I’m very proud to connect with women getting older because I think we really do become invisible in many ways.”

“I think we sort of take a back seat in our own lives sometimes and just think about the other people in the family — the matriarch — you know you suddenly become the person that takes care of everybody including your aging parents, your kids, your grandkids, your spouse/husband,” the actress continues. “It becomes a cycle that we’ve all become accustomed to but I just want to say it’s really worth it for women to carve out a little time for themselves because they deserve it and it actually makes everything else better.” Kate is also about encouraging her fans.

“When we take care of ourselves, we actually can do a better job taking care of everybody else. When we’re physically stronger, we can physically do a better job so it’s really counterintuitive to not take care of yourself while you’re taking care of other people. So just do it — no matter how little,” Kate explains. “Even it’s just once a week, it’s better than not doing it at all and you’d be surprised the benefits that come. Even 20 minutes a day, there could be some really amazing results and I’ve noticed. You don’t have to move a mountain to join a gym, you really don’t.”

MediaPunch/Shutterstock

The star also recently revealed that she shed some weight while on the popular ABC dance show. “I lost about 15 pounds — actually a little bit more, closer to 20! And the pain in the neck with that is I feel like I have to keep it up because everybody’s looking,” she told Closer exclusively. So great!

Kate is a special guest star on the Dancing with the Stars Live Tour 2020. For dates and locations, and to check Kate out in person, fans can visit https://dwtstour.com/

Reporting by Diana Cooper.