Regardless of your age, everyone is a fan of The Brady Bunch, including Kate Flannery, who couldn’t help but to act like a fangirl when Eve Plumb showed off some of the show’s memorabilia.

Now that A Very Brady Renovation is in full swing, many people are remembering just how great the original show featuring the large, happy family truly was. In episode three of the new HGTV series, Eve, 61, — who played Jan Brady — decided to give one fan VIP access to some of her merchandise. That fan? Kate, 55, best known for playing Meredith Grey on The Office.

“I’m such a super fan of the show — I know every inch of the TV house,” the actress told Eve before heading to a garage filled with goodies from the show.

HGTV

The episode, titled “Orange You Glad It’s Avocado,” shows Kate and Eve go through a ton of stuff (Marie Kondo would have a ball here) and come across incredible pieces from the show that first aired in 1969. Everything from original scripts, a Brady Bunch lunch box, even a holiday card signed by the late Robert Reed, who of course played Mike Brady, is spotted. Eve also shows the Dancing With the Stars competitor hats made by the production company that everyone in the cast signed. Incredible!

“My inner seven-year-old is freaking out … and here I am with Eve Plumb going through the gifts that they actually gave the cast,” Kate gushed.

A Very Brady Renovation brings back the original cast members including Barry Williams, Maureen McCormick, Mike Lookinland, Susan Olsen, Christopher Knight, and of course Eve, in order to help recreate the iconic house that they “lived” in for five season — the show sitcom wrapped up in 1974.

HGTV

“It is honestly so magical,” Maureen, 63, who played the eldest daughter Marcia Brady, exclusively told Closer Weekly of getting back together with her old pals for this event. “I cannot wait for the world to start seeing the shows and start watching the whole transformation. It’s actually one of the nicest projects I’ve ever been involved with. It’s kind of like one big happy family — it really is.”

The latest episode of A Very Brady Renovation airs Monday, September 23 at 9pm ET/PT on HGTV — we can’t wait to see!