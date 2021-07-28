Kate Beckinsale’s Daughter Lily: Get to Know Her Look-Alike Only Child With Actor Michael Sheen

When Kate Beckinsale celebrated her 48th birthday in late July 2021, she was surrounded by plenty of famous friends. But it was her daughter, Lily, who had the honors of bringing the Underworld star her sparkler covered birthday cake, as the room of pals sang “Happy Birthday.” The mother and daughter are extremely close, so get to know Kate’s mini-me.

Kate welcomed Lily on January 31, 1999, four years into her eight-year romance with fellow actor Michael Sheen. She was born in her mom’s native London, just two years before Kate broke big in the U.S., starring opposite Ben Affleck and Josh Hartnett in the Michael Bay-directed blockbuster Pearl Harbor.

Lily’s parents met while on a touring production of The Seagull in early 1995 and ended up going their separate ways in 2003. The couple never married, and after they split up, Michael took it hard that he was unable to live in the same country as his daughter. He wasn’t getting the steady acting work that Kate was and thus had to return to the U.K.

“Going through that experience of a relationship breaking down and having a young child, and then because of my daughter and her mum living in another country, having to make a life in a new place whilst going through that whole experience, which is difficult enough,” he explained to Annie Macmanus on her podcast, Changes, in November 2020.

Courtesy of Kate Beckinsale/Instagram

“I had no work visa to stay in America, so every time I left, I had to go back to Britain. I never knew if I would be allowed to come back in again. So, I ended up having to get work in Britain because I wasn’t really getting any work in America. It really made me question certain things about myself,” he added.

Kate went on to marry her Underworld director, Len Wiseman in 2005, and raised Lily in the U.S., where she attended the prestigious Harvard-Westlake School. She went on to pursue her higher education at New York University.

The Absolutely Anything actress and Len divorced in 2016. The following year, Lily praised her mom in a 2017 Instagram post, with the cheeky statement that Kate was the “most amazing person I’ve ever been birthed by and ever hope to be,” before adding, “You’re an icon and I adore you!!!!!!!”

Though Lily and her mom remain close, the pair were separated for two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as Kate’s work. “I haven’t seen my daughter for two years because of everything. Also, I went to Canada working and she couldn’t come see me,” Kate revealed on Live with Kelly and Ryan on July 23, 2021.

“Two years of not seeing your child is the most preposterous thought. Thank goodness for FaceTime and all that, but we’re both panicking that we’ll look really old to each other,” she added. The pair reunited at New York’s JFK airport later that day.

Now that Lily is back home with her mom, she was able to help Kate celebrate turning 48. She looked so gorgeous in video the Serendipity actress shared to her Instagram, wearing a grey dress with a thigh-high slit. Kate’s only child was the looked like a star in the room that included celebrities such as actress Laverne Cox, director Taika Waititi and singer Rita Ora.

Lily is following her mom into acting, with a role in the 2022 film, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. She previously starred as a young version of her mom’s Selene character in 2006’s Underworld: Evolution.

Scroll down for photos of Kate Beckinsale’s only child, Lily Sheen.