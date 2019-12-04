Underworld star Kate Beckinsale wasn’t having it when some trolls on Instagram said she was “too old” for bikinis. The 46-year-old star posted a couple of photos of herself in a two-piece swimsuit while on vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, and, after her critics saw her snaps online, they had nothing but mean things to say.

“I feel like you are having a mid life crisis or something,” one hater commented. Then Kate replied, “Oh! I think that’s because you’re an annoying a–hole.” But that’s not all! Kate let everyone have it when she explained why they’re so cruel in the first place.

“Are you aware that when you get the urge to accuse someone of something, especially someone you don’t know, or attribute an intention without ever having met the person, that the only thing really being achieved is revealing something about yourself or something you fear about yourself?” the actress wrote. “I don’t know you and I don’t know who has made you feel that if you get older you have no value, can’t be attractive or sexy or have a relationship with your body that isn’t only self loathing, but as one female to another, don’t let any of that noise bother you.” Ouch!

“I can’t imagine how unhappy you must feel to leave comments like this,” she added. “People have all sorts of things going on that they put a brave face on and you’d never know.”

Even though Kate was hurt by the hateful comments she read online, she still showed the bullies some sympathy.

“Know who you are and what you want and get good at setting healthier boundaries,” she wrote. “Sending love and the real hope you receive this message in the spirit that it’s meant. I know you have more to offer than leaving mean comments that illuminate far more about you than they do about the people you choose to comment on. Sending love x.”

We hope Kate’s trolls learned their lesson. It’s never OK to shame someone for the way they look!