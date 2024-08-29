Karen E. Laine documented the last of the renovations on her new Wilmington, North Carolina, home in the Wednesday, August 28, episode of Good Bones.

Karen Brought New Design Innovations to Her Wilmington Renovation

Karen brought MJ Coyle in to help refine her vision for the inside of the house. She wanted it to be “bright and colorful.” They took a trip to the beach to get some inspiration for the color palette in the home. As they walked along the sand, Karen found a piece of glass that she loved the color of. Once they returned to the house, she said, “I want a jade glass countertop. That’s what I want.”

Because she couldn’t find the exact countertop she wanted, she brought up the idea of painting a countertop and then pouring resin on top of it. “This sounds pretty cut and dry, I don’t see anything going wrong,” MJ said before he and Karen burst into laughter.

Luckily for Karen and her crew, the idea came out exactly how it was in her head and she was able to create the “sea glass countertop of [her] dreams.” Overall, her goal for the house was to make it “low maintenance.” She also surprised her contractor when she decided to put blue stain on the floor. But shockingly, the idea totally worked.

Karen headed back to Indiana as her daughter Kelsy gave birth to her first child. “At this point, I made the decision that I’m going to spend some time at the Wilmington house, and some time in Indianapolis,” she said. “And I want to create some spaces in the Wilmington house that will be intriguing for grandkids.”

Courtesy of HGTV

Old Friends Made Their Return to ‘Good Bones’

Karen brought Cory Miller in to help make an art piece for the organization Welcome Home Angel. “He and I have the most fun crafting together,” she said.

“Spending this time with Cory just reminds me of how much I love the people here in Indianapolis,” Karen said.

In another segment, Karen brought in Austin Aynes to help her move some of her stuff from storage in Indiana to her house in Wilmington. They later went to a dance class together. Karen said that she hopes that dancing could become one of her “Wilmington activities.”

Karen E. Laine Showed Off the Final Reveal of Her New Home

Karen’s son Casmir and grandson Caz came by for the big reveal of the home. Her colorful and fun vision came to life, with bright-colored floors, unique furniture and the perfect finishing touches. “We did a completely new layout, now it’s the perfect getaway for me,” Karen gushed of her new home.

Caz said that the house had the “perfect amount” of color and he was very impressed by the fun game room Karen created.

“What I thought this house was going to be for me has completely changed because I bought this house to move here, and retire here and live here but I realized I would miss my family too much,” Karen said at the end of the episode. “I can’t live away from that, so its shifted a little for me to where this is going to be a place I visit with regularity, but maybe I can get some of the grandkids on an airplane and we spend a weekend together and we go to the beach; that would be the best of both worlds.”

“I bought this house to retire, and what I’ve learned in doing this is I’m nowhere near done,” she added.