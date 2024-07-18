Good Bones’ Karen E. Laine is back in more ways than one! The HGTV personality returned to Instagram after taking a brief hiatus and revealed some exciting news.

The home renovation expert will be appearing in a new season of Good Bones with daughter Mina Starsiak Hawk. HGTV made the announcement on Wednesday, July 17.

“Karen will set off on a new adventure in Wilmington, North Carolina, where she’ll risk her retirement nest egg on a bungalow that requires more work than anticipated to become a colorful beachy oasis,” the press release said.

Fans of Karen have seen glimpses of her new Wilmington home on social media over the past year. The TV personality had also been hinting that season 8 of Good Bones would not be her last stint on TV. Now, viewers will get to see her navigate renovations on her “120-year-old beach bungalow with challenges at every turn, including weather that threatens to destroy the entire project mid-build.”

Karen went on a hiatus from Instagram in May, returning to the platform with her first post on Monday, July 15.

“Hope all is well Karen! Miss your posts with all your crafty things!!” one person commented on her recent post, which was a video of her dog.

“Hi Karen so good to see you oh posting on Instagram. I really miss 2 Chicks. Hope everyone is doing well,” another wrote.

Courtesy of Karen E. Laine/Instagram

On Wednesday, Karen shared another post on her account, this time showing off her sprawling garden and “garden helpers.” In the comments section of the post, fans were buzzing to hear that Karen would be returning to TV with her Wilmington renovation.

“Looking forward to your new show!” one person wrote in a comment.

In April, Karen took to the platform to provide an update on her home renovation.

“When all the construction is supposed to be done, but it’s not, of course, it never is, and you have to find a replacement polished nickel vanity light for the one that, although ordered, is not here, and may never be, and the lighting store you go to for the vanity light (Capital City Electric Supply in Wilmington – lovely, helpful people and jeepers I wish I needed a chandelier because they have a remarkable, beautiful selection) just happens to have the perfect floor lamp,” she captioned a photo of one of the rooms. “You bring it back to the house and introduce it to the mess.”

In a comment, one person asked, “Karen my husband and I miss you on tv so much ever think about coming back?”

Karen responded, “All the time, someone just has to ask me.”

The previous month, Karen revealed that she was “camping” in her new home. “No water yet, one functioning outlet,” she revealed as flooring was being installed in the space. “Can’t wait to show you!” she teased.

The new season of Good Bones will premiere on Wednesday, August 14, at 9 p.m. ET on HGTV.