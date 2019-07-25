For Kaley Cuoco, life without The Big Bang Theory hasn’t really started — despite the fact that the nerds rule comedy series recently came to a close after 12 seasons and that her new show, the animated Harley Quinn, is debuting on the DC Universe streaming service this October.

“It’s weird,” Kaley admits while attending the annual Television Critics Association gathering, “because I almost feel like it’s still the summer hiatus, so I would be on this break anyway. It still feels normal, but I think in a few months, when I’m supposed to go back to the show, it’ll hit me probably a little bit more like, ‘Oh, this is a new life now. Things are a little bit different.'”

In some ways, it’s pretty ironic that the actress would go from Big Bang, which was all about embracing the comic book world among other geek pursuits, to a show that features her as the ex-girlfriend of the Joker and a part of the Batman universe. “It felt natural,” she points out. “We’ve created our own audience for this over the last 12 years, so the fans have already been supportive of these sort of decisions and these sort of characters, and it’s believable that I would be part of it. I think the stage has been set.”

