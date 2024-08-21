June Lockhart Reveals What She’s Learned at 99

How can you blame June Lockhart for giggling when confronted by a hostile man dressed as giant carrot? It happened in “The Great Vegetable Rebellion” a third-season episode of Lost in Space. “I was invited to go home because I just lost it laughing,” she exclusively tells Closer.

June began her career as a child on stage at New York’s Metropolitan Opera. She appeared in film classics, including A Christmas Carol and Meet Me in St. Louis, but she’s most warmly remembered as Lost in Space’s matriarch Maureen and Timmy’s mom Ruth on the original Lassie.

“When I wasn’t shooting Lassie, I became the mistress of Scrabble with my hairdresser and the crew,” she recalls, adding that Lost in Space was her more favorite role. “It was so campy,” she explains. “And I truly enjoyed my relationship with my space family.”

In fact, June still remains in touch with all the actors who played her children, Bill Mumy, Angela Cartwright and Marta Kristen from Lost in Space, as well as Jon Provost, who played Lassie’s Timmy. “I am proudest of the colleagues and friends I have made throughout my lifetime in the industry,” she says.

Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images

June Lockhart Has a Great Life

June is a self-professed “news junkie” who reads The New York Times and the Los Angeles Times regularly. She does not, however, have a presence on Facebook. She was quite upset to learn that an impostor has been pretending to be her on social media and has asked her fans for money. “Please report these fake pages to administrators,” she asks.

The actress describes this period of her life as happy. “I don’t spend any time dwelling on things I can’t change,” June says, adding that one of the best lessons she’s learned is to be patient and trust her inner voice. “Everything is in flux,” June says. “Wait a moment and things will work out.”