Another month, another opportunity to binge-watch movies and TV shows on Netflix. Unfortunately, the streaming platform will be saying goodbye to some amazing titles in June, but don’t fret. You’ll never run out of things to watch! Keeping reading to find out which TV shows and movies are coming and going on Netflix in June.

This list is ongoing …

What’s coming to Netflix in June 2021:

Tuesday, June 1:

Ben & Holly’s Little Kingdom (season 2)

The Edge of All We Know

CoComelon (season 3)

Flipped

Seven Souths in the Skull Castle

Super Monsters: Once Upon a Rhyme

Welcome Home

Wednesday, June 2:

2 Hearts

Alone (season 7)

Carnaval

Kim’s Convenience (season 5)

Thursday, June 3:

Alan Saldana: Locked Up

Creator’s File: GOLD (season 1)

Dancing Queens

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal (season 1)

Summertime (season 2)

The Girl and the Gun

Friday, June 4:

Breaking Boundaries: The Science of Our Planet

Human: The World Within (season 1)

Sweet Tooth (season 1)

Sweet & Sour

Trippin’ with the Kandasamys

Xtremo

Saturday, June 5:

Kitty Love: An Homage to Cats

Wednesday, June 9:

Awake

Fresh, Fried and Crispy (season 1)

L.A.’s Finest (season 2)

Tragic Jungle

Thursday, June 10:

Camellia Sisters

Locombians (season 1)

Friday, June 11:

Lupin (part 2)

Skater Girl

Wish Dragon

Friday, June 18:

Elite (season 4)

Fatherhood

Jagame Thandhiram

Wednesday, June 23:

Good on Paper

Thursday, June 24:

The Naked Director (season 2)

Friday, June 25:

Sex/Life (season 1)

Wednesday, June 30:

America: The Motion Picture

What’s leaving Netflix in June 2021:

Tuesday, June 1:

#Selfie

#Selfie 69

50 First Dates

Act of Valor

All Dogs Go to Heaven

B.A. Pass

Beauty and the Bitches (season 1)

Black Man White Skin

Brokeback Mountain

Darr Sabko Lagta Hai (season 1)

Deliver Us from Eva

Dharmakshetra (season 1)

Disney’s Miracle

I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry

Julie & Julia

K-9

Los heroes del Mal

Love Is a Story

Marauders

Milk

Notting Hill

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

Planet Hulk

Prosecuting Evil: The Extraordinary World of Ben Ferencz

Rememory

Satan & Adam

The Blair Witch Project

The Boy

The Family

The Fear of 13

The Help

The Heroes of Evil

The Pursuit of Happyness

The Scorpion King 2: Rise of a Warrior

The Scorpion King 3: Battle for Redemption

The Scorpion King 4: Quest for Power

The Show (This Is Your Death)

The Space Between Us

Singularity

Spy Time

Soul Surfer

Stories by Rabindranath Tagore (season 1)

Striptease

Waiting…

Wednesday, June 2:

Contract

Darr Sabko Lagta Hai

Dear Dad

Dharmakshetra

I Am

Mother Goose Club (2 seasons)

Raja Rasoi Aur Anya Kahaniyan

Stories by Rabindranath Tagore

War Chhod Na Yaar

Zubaan

Thursday, June 3:

The 24 Hour War

Mother Goose Club

War on Everyone

Friday, June 4:

A Silent Voice

Afterschool

Bangkok Bachelors

Saturday, June 5:

A Silent Voice

Afterschool

Hannibal (seasons 1-3)

Monday, June 7:

Searching for Bobby Fischer

Tuesday, June 8:

A New Capitalism

Thursday, June 10:

Black Snow

LEGO Ninjago: Masters of Spinjitzu: Happy Birthday to You!

LEGO: Friends: Happy Birthday to You!

Friday, June 11:

LEGO Friends: The Power of Friendship

Portlandia (seasons 1-8)

Q-Ball

Saturday, June 12:

Addicted to Life

Don’t Crack Under Pressure

Don’t Crack Under Pressure II

Don’t Crack Under Pressure III

Magnetic

Sunday, June 13:

Ant Scream

Convict

Flimflam

Savage Raghda

The Cell

The Right One

Tuesday, June 15:

3 Seconds Divorce (2018)

A Family Man (2016)

LEGO House – Home of the Brick (2018)

Memory Games (2018)

Monopoly (The Bank Of Luck)

Wednesday, June 16:

Humsafar

Skin Wars: Fresh Paint

Zindagi Gulzar Hai