Julie Bowen opened up about where her relationship with Sofía Vergara stands more than four years after Modern Family aired its series finale.

“We get along like a house on fire,” she told E! News in an interview published on Friday, September 13.

Julie explained that they are “absolutely, completely different,” especially when it comes to their fashion choices.

“I like to wear the baggiest, grossest underwear and show them to her, and she’s like, ‘Please, why are you wearing that?’” she told the outlet. “She used to leave little thong underwear for me in my trailer, and I was like, ‘What is this? What is this tiny scrap of fabric?’ Because she wants me to be more of a woman.”

The Happy Gilmore actress called Sofía “confident” and “funny.”

“I’ll never understand why there’s this scarcity mentality about women. It’s like, if two or more get together they must be either witches in a coven or they hate each other. Guess what? We’re witches,” Julie said.

The interview came just a month after an insider opened up to Closer about the former costars’ relationship after 11 seasons of Modern Family.

“The amazing thing about Sofía and Julie is how much work they’ve actually been able to do together given how radically different their personalities are – they are total opposites in every way,” the source said.

“Julie is spontaneous, frazzled and free-spirited,” the insider added. “Sofia is a cold, calculating long-term planner who relishes getting into the details of a complex business deal.”

Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images

The America’s Got Talent judge received her fifth Emmy nomination for her portrayal of Griselda Blanco in the Netflix series Griselda in 2024.

“There were a million things that I was nervous about, mainly my performance,” she told Deadline in June of the role. “This was my first time acting in Spanish, my first time doing drama and I was nervous if I was going to be able to convince people that it wasn’t just Gloria Pritchett with a plastic nose.”

She explained how this role was vastly different and challenging, especially since most fans know her best from playing hilarious and lovable Gloria Delgado-Pritchett on Modern Family. Tackling the drama category with the show was a whole different ballgame.

“At the beginning, it was brutal for me because I’ve never done anything like that,” she shared. “Doing Modern Family, you’re on set, you’re happy, your thoughts are happy, you’re with your friends. Griselda was a monster. I would go home and I didn’t know what the hell was happening to me.”

The Emmys are slated to take place on Sunday, September 15, on ABC. Modern Family fans are wondering if a reunion with the show’s cast will be taking place during the event.

“With Sofía poised to make a splash at the Emmys this year, because of her amazing hit for Netflix, Griselda,” the insider said. “I wonder how many of her old Modern Family costars will be there to cheer her on, since she has now decisively emerged as the star with the biggest long-term future out of that entire cast.”