Modern Family actress Julie Bowen loves being a mom of three, but she definitely keeps her sense of humor when it comes to parenting.

Julie, 54, appeared on Today With Hoda & Jenna on Thursday, September 12, to dish on what it’s like raising three teenage boys under one roof. The Happy Gilmore actress shares kids Oliver, 17, and twins John and Gustave, 15, with ex-husband Scott Phillips, whom she was married to from 2004 to 2018.

“They sleep all day; luckily they’ve all grown at different rates and different times [and] gone into that heavy sleep cycle,” Julie said when asked by cohosts Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb if her kids sleep a lot.

Jenna, who has a twin, explained that when she was younger, she and her sister, Barbara Bush, used to sleep a lot too.

“Right now because I’m working on the East Coast and they live in L.A., the only way I communicate with them is through Snapchat,” the mom of three added.

Julie then went on to reenact some of the poses that her kids do while they are sending her photos on Snapchat throughout the day.

The Hollywood star then said, “They all have the stupid haircuts. Bless you, I love you, my children,” adding, “The haircuts are so dumb.”

Hoda, 60, and Jenna, 42, were laughing very hard as Julie went on to describe some of the hairstyles that her kids are rocking these days, including ones she deemed the “flo hawk,” “the jiffy pop” and “alpaca.”

Hoda asked Julie if her sons talk to her a lot about stuff. She revealed that they do not talk to her about girls.

“I have a lot of purposefully scattered about the house books that are informational about sex, drugs, what to avoid, how to not get people pregnant, not get diseases,” she confessed.

Courtesy of Julie Bowen/Instagram

Hoda explained a widely believed theory that children talk more to their parents when they are in a car, looking down and on their way to their destination.

“In the car, no phones in the car, they’re allowed to listen to whatever music they want,” Julie said. “But that in it of itself, you’re like, my eyes are bleeding.”

“But basically, I’m in the desert right now. It’s like I got dumped by three guys that I was madly in love with, and I’m like, ‘Hey I’m right in the kitchen,’ and they never show up. It is as desperate as I ever felt in high school when you had a crush on a boy. Like, ‘Hi, it’s me, Mom.’”

The conversation then shifted to whether or not Julie’s sons like to watch her projects. She responded with a firm, “No,” but said that “they get excited for new stuff.”

In particular, they are excited for her new show, Hysteria!, and the upcoming movie Happy Gilmore 2.

“They’re excited for Happy Gilmore,” she revealed. “They love Adam Sandler. They never saw Happy Gilmore 1 but they’re gonna watch Happy Gilmore 2. I don’t understand it.”