Julie Bowen is excited to be reprising her role of Virginia Venit in the upcoming movie Happy Gilmore 2, however, she admitted there was one thing about the original film that made her “uncomfortable.”

Julie, 54, appeared on Today With Hoda & Jenna on Thursday, September 12, to discuss some of her upcoming projects. She said Happy Gilmore was the “first movie [she] ever did.” It’s safe to say her career completely took off after the sports comedy, but she always looks back on her time on set.

“I really was uncomfortable with my hair in it. Really uncomfortable with it. I remember sort of crying in my trailer, saying, ‘No one’s gonna see it, it’s OK.’ I’m like, no one’s going to see it? It’s the only movie my dad has watched over and over again!” she told Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager, who were fascinated by her tales from the set.

Julie dished on some of the other stars who will be appearing in Happy Gilmore 2 with her and Adam Sandler, who originally shared the screen in the 1996 film. Travis Kelce and Bad Bunny will be making acting appearances in the second installment.

The Modern Family actress also revealed that her character and Adam’s character are still together in the sequel.

“Yes, we are very much together,” she said when Jenna, 42, asked about the topic. Jenna then replied, “Oh, you just told us a spoiler alert!”

“Is that bad? No. That … You can put that … I think I’m allowed to say that!” Julie said.

On September 9, Netflix posted on X, writing, “Happy Gilmore 2 is officially in production.” The comments section of the post blew up with excited comments from fans of the original film.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

One person wrote, “The moment it drops it’ll become the movie of the year,” while another said, “Here’s to hoping the sequel captures the same magic and humor that made the first film a classic!”

Another comment said, “It’s fantastic to see the beloved character making a comeback.”

It seems like the general consensus is that many are hoping the sequel will be just as hilarious as the first film, which was a commercial success and won the MTV Movie Award for Best Fight between Bob Barker and Adam.

On the subject of Happy Gilmore, Julie also remembered working the late Barker and why it was one of her most favorite parts of the movie.

“It was one of my favorites. In this scene, he has to say, ‘The price is wrong, [bitch]’ and he said he didn’t want to say that because he’s such a gentleman,” she recalled. “But they shot this for hours and hours and hours on this beautiful golf course in Vancouver. And by the end of the day, he’s so into it. He’s like, ‘The price is wrong, [bitch]!’ It was great.”

A clip of the scene played in the background as Julie talked about the late Price Is Right host, who died on August 26, 2023, at age 99.