Fans might have to wait a little bit longer for The Princess Diaries 3 to come out. Julie Andrews, who played Queen Clarisse Renaldi in the franchise, revealed why she doesn’t think it’s the right time to work on the film.

“It’s long been talked about but nothing has sort of been on my desk or anything like that,” she explained on the Monday, April 27, episode The Talk @ Home. “I think I would. I’m getting awfully old and crotchety. I’m not sure if it’s the right timing, but I think to work with Annie would be lovely again. And yeah, sure I would be up for it. I think we should wait if the script comes in, just wait for that.”

Walt Disney/Buena Vista/Kobal/Shutterstock

Even though Julie, 84, and Anne Hathaway, 37, said they would both love to do it, Disney hasn’t officially announced when they’ll start production for the film. Rumors about The Princess Diaries 3 have been swirling since January 2019, when Anne told Andy Cohen that a script had been completed during an episode of Watch What Happens Live. The Mary Poppins star was surprised to learn that there had been another film in the works.

“I haven’t heard [there’s a script finished],” Julie told Andy, 51, when she appeared on his show in October 2019. “There’s been talk about [a third movie] for quite a while.”

“I think [Anne’s] having a second child. She’s busy and I’ve been busy,” the singer added. “If it happens, it would be lovely, and if it doesn’t, I wouldn’t have known about so there you go.”

Brownhouse Prod/Botnp Inc/Kobal/Shutterstock

Garry Marshall, the director of the first two films, told People in March 2016 that he wanted to do The Princess Diaries 3 in New York City. However, he died from Pneumonia four months after that interview was published. Garry was 81.

“I was with Anne Hathaway a couple of weeks ago, it looks like we want to do Princess Diaries 3 in Manhattan,” he said at the time. “Anne Hathaway is very pregnant, so we have to wait until she has the baby and then I think we’re going to do it.”

Even if The Princess Diaries 3 comes out 10 years from now, we’ll gladly wait to see what happens to Queen Clarisse and her family members!