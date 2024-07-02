Two years after finalizing her divorce from Brooks Laich, Julianne Hough shared an update on her love life and relationship status.

The Dancing With the Stars cohost is currently single and is not ruling out the possibility of finding love again at some point in the future. “Look, my heart is open,” she told People in an interview published on Monday, July 1, adding that she is “ready for whatever is right.”

Julianne, 35, went on to say that she will not be “forcing” a relationship with someone if it’s not genuine. The professional dancer also told the outlet that she is “open to what comes.”

“I’m very happy,” she shared. “So, it’s got to be something really special.”

Julianne previously reunited with ex-husband Brooks, 41, at brother Derek Hough’s wedding to Hayley Erbert in August 2023 in Monterey County, California. In fact, the former professional hockey player served as a groomsman in the wedding, while Julianne was a bridesmaid.

“The most breathtaking weekend filled with so much love and laughter! I love you both so much 💕 love your sissy,” Julianne commented on one of the couple’s posts about their wedding on Instagram, while Brooks wrote, “Such an incredible weekend, love you both!!!”

Julianne and Brooks got married in 2017 after three years of dating. The former couple announced their separation in May 2020.

“We have lovingly and carefully taken the time we have needed to arrive at our decision to separate,” they said in a joint statement at the time. “We share an abundance of love and respect for one another and will continue to lead with our hearts from that place. We kindly request your compassion and respect for our privacy moving forward.”

Gotham/FilmMagic

Prior to their split, Julianne discussed her sexuality and how her intimacy changed with Brooks.

“I was connecting to the woman inside that doesn’t need anything, versus the little girl that looked to him to protect me,” she told Women’s Health in August 2019. “I was like, ‘Is he going to love this version of me?’ But the more I dropped into my most authentic self, the more attracted he was to me. Now we have a more intimate relationship.”

“I [told him], ‘You know I’m not straight, right?’ And he was like, ‘I’m sorry, what?’ I was like, ‘I’m not. But I choose to be with you,’” the Safe Haven actress shared. “I think there’s a safety with my husband now that I’m unpacking all of this, and there’s no fear of voicing things that I’ve been afraid to admit or that I’ve had shame or guilt about because of what I’ve been told or how I was raised.”

Their divorce was finalized in June 2022. One year later, Julianne opened up about her single life and what she hoped for herself in the future.

“I’m ready for friends and travel, and I guess that is a ‘hot girl summer.’ I don’t know,” she told Page Six in June 2023. When asked if she was hoping for romance at the time, she responded “no.”