Julia Roberts and her husband, Danny Moder, have reportedly been leading separate lives for some time, but they recently reunited for a trip to Europe and are working frantically behind the scenes to pull things between them back together, sources exclusively tell Closer.

The Pretty Woman actress, 56, and the cinematographer, 55, appeared together at Wimbledon in London on July 14 just a few months after they sold their family home for more than $11 million — and it was a rare outing for the pair.

“Time together is a big priority again,” says an insider of the couple. “They want to take more romantic trips together, and Wimbledon was a really great start.”

With Julia’s career still going strong — her last two movie projects, 2022’s Ticket to Paradise and 2023’s Leave the World Behind, were both giant successes — the busy actress is hardly ever seen out and about with her husband of 22 years.

“It got to a point where it was almost farcical how often she was going to these big events by herself while he stayed home, and that wasn’t doing their marriage — or their image — any favors,” the insider explains. “They’ve also agreed to do more socializing as a couple, with people like George and Amal Clooney, as well as their non-famous friends.”

And because Julia and Danny’s children (19-year-old twins Hazel and Phinnaeus as well as 17-year-old Henry) are young adults now, the insider points out, “There’s no reason Danny has to stay home with them so he’s agreed to go along with Julia when she leaves town, even if that means going overseas with her.”

According to the source, “Divorce is not something either of them wants, and they do love each other dearly, but if they’re barely together it’s not exactly a recipe for a successful relationship.”

However, Julia’s deep focus on her Hollywood aspirations could have an effect on her marriage to Danny. “It does really bother Danny that he’s seen as Mr. Julia Roberts and also that she’s been doing her own thing for so long so she’s vowed to make a big effort to support him when he goes on location for work, even if it means she’s got to just do her own thing at whatever hotel or rental house they get while he’s on set for hours at a time,” says the source.

Julia’s also promised to “make more of an effort to embrace his love of outdoor sports,” the insider explains, adding, “He’s a complete adrenaline junkie who lives for that sort of thing, and she’s kind of shied away until now but she’s realized she needs to step it up.”

The goal is to start making their marriage a priority again, says the insider. “The love between them is still there but for so long their roles as parents took center stage, and their connection became all about the kids,” the source reveals. “But now their kids are ready to set out on their own lives, and Danny and Julia have realized they need to reinvigorate their relationship and reconnect on a different level.”