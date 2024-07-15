Julia Roberts and Husband Danny Moder Step Out at Wimbledon for Rare Appearance [Photos]

After shockingly selling their picture-perfect San Francisco home, Julia Roberts and her husband, Danny Moder, stepped out for a rare appearance together at Wimbledon.

Julia, 56, and Danny, 55, were dressed sharply in photos captured at the sporting event at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London on Sunday, July 14. Just a few months ago, the pair sold their family home for more than $11 million, despite only owning the property for three years.

A source told Closer that the pair moved because the cinematographer “missed his surfing and industry connections.”

“Things don’t look so great now that they’ve settled back into the L.A. way of life,” the source added. “She’s doing her thing, he’s doing his. They’re living separate lives. They even have multiple houses and often live apart.”