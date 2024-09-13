Oops … Joy Behar did it again! The longtime cohost of The View suffered a wardrobe malfunction while walking out onto the show during the Thursday, September 12, episode.

If you were watching at home, you might have noticed a slight commotion between Joy, 81, and cohost Sara Haines as they made their way to their seats at the table. Sara, 46, dished on the moment and what actually happened during an episode of The View’s “Behind the Table” podcast later that day with the show’s executive producer, Brian Teta.

“I want to talk about what happened on the walkout today,” Brian, 48, began the segment. “Because I’m sitting at my little podium and I’m watching you guys walk out, and it’s kind of … occasionally you walk out in clumps, that does happen from time to time. You walked out with Ana Navarro the other day.”

Sara revealed that Ana, 52, said, “‘Hold onto me,’ because her heels were high. I’m like the companion animal to every host.”

Brian continued, “Today it looked like Joy was having a wardrobe malfunction.” The comment caused Sara to explain what really went down and why she jumped in to help Joy during the mishap.

“I saw Joy, she’s futzing around with her microphone, and I saw it was falling down, and she’s walking, and I thought, you know, let me help you because I can see what you’re doing,” she explained. “So I just grabbed her mic, slid it on her pants and pulled her sweater over it so it looked nice.”

“I always feel this need to take care of her,” Sara continued. “I mean, she’s clearly competent in everything, but I always want to make sure she gets in her chair. I have affection, and it’s a maternal thing. I’m a fixer. Whatever she’s dealing with, let me help you and then get it done.”

ABC/Lou Rocco

Brian took notice from behind the camera of Joy and Sara trying to fix her microphone and outfit. Sara explained that she saw Brian mouthing “explain what you just did” behind the camera, hoping she would explain to viewers at home what went down.

“Because it was on camera, I do think people at home were probably wondering what was happening,” he said. “I thought, you know, you were like zipping her up, zipping her down.”

“It was just the microphone, we were not soft-swinging,” Sara shared, to which Brian responded, “I had no idea what was going on.”

“I did have my hand in her pants, but other than that … no, but if you’re like mouthing to me while Whoopi [Goldberg’s] starting the show, I was like, I’m not interrupting a debate question about Joy’s mic,” Sara said.

Brian ultimately agreed that Sara did the right thing in continuing on with the first segment of the show.

“Once Whoopi got started, I was saying, ‘OK, we’re done. We’re moving on.’”

By bringing up the topic on the podcast, Brian wanted to give “clarity” to the audience members who were wondering about what might have happened during the show that day.

Fans of the program might remember that Joy suffered a wardrobe malfunction on-air in February 2023 when her bra was exposed.