Joy Behar Says She'd Get It On With a Woman on The View

Joy Behar said she’s open to having a romance with a woman during a frank discussion about relationships on the Thursday, June 27, episode of The View.

Close pal and guest Sandra Bernhard, who is part of the LGBTQIA+ community, asked Joy, 81, if she had “ever gotten it on with a lady.”

“No. But someday, I will,” Joy playfully responded, as Sandra, 69, told her, “You better hurry up.” The host fired back, “I’ll do it in my nineties.”

Joy has been married to husband Steve Janowitz since August 11, 2011, after dating for nearly three decades.

“If he was going to get down on one knee, I wanted it to be during the time when he could still get up from one knee!” the comedian told her cohosts on The View following their wedding.

The Williamsburg, New York, native revealed in a January episode of The View that she met Steve in 1982 while visiting a semi-nudist colony.

When asked by cohost Sarah Haines if the story was true, Joy confirmed it was, but said she wasn’t in the buff at the time.

“First of all, he was nude, I was dressed,.I was fully clothed,” she said. “It was a resort, I don’t wear bathing suits in public. Are you crazy?”

“He was all the way on the other side of this place, and it was like an adult place,” she continued. “He was far away naked. And then at night, there was a movie playing, and then I saw him fully dressed. But I remembered him from the daytime. It’s true.”

Joy has proven herself to be a staunch supporter of the LGBTQIA+ community. One of the reasons why she and Steve waited so long to tie the knot was because they wanted to do it once same-sex marriage was legalized in New York. It was signed into law by then-Governor Andrew Cuomo on July 24, 2011, and the couple wed less than three weeks later.

“It did have an influence on me. It brought to my consciousness why gays needed to get married,” she said during a September 2011 episode of The View. “And I thought it was a good reason for me to get married. And so did Steve, so we did it.”

Another reason Joy wanted to wait to get married is she didn’t want in-laws. She had been married once before to TV director Joseph Behar from 1965 through 1981.

“I waited until all the parents were dead,” she revealed during an episode of the Rachael Ray Show. “So, I have no in-laws at all. He has none and I have none. ‘Cause marriage is mostly about in-laws, I find. They always want you to visit them and come for lasagna.”