The View moved into a new studio for season 28, but Joy Behar admitted she’s not a fan of the new space.

Joy, 81, opened up about the reason why during an episode of The View’s “Behind the Table” podcast on Thursday, October 3.

“You’re still adjusting to the building,” the show’s executive producer, Brian Teta, said, to which Joy responded, “I’m not adjusting to the building.”

“You’ve rejected the building,” Brian clarified, to which Joy said, “I’ve rejected the building.”

The show’s new studio is located in the Walt Disney Company’s headquarters in Manhattan’s Hudson Square.

“I am never going to learn how to navigate the building, and I’ll tell you why,” the comedian explained. “I have all sorts of people helping me to find where I’m going. Which means that I can talk to people. It reminded me of when I was living in Los Angeles. I was so lonely. You get in your car. You don’t see anybody. And if you don’t have a plan, you’re screwed.”

Brian actually likes the new building a lot. “I am a fan of the new building, and we have differences of opinion here,” he said, with Joy chiming in to say, “Oh, Brian, come off of it.”

“I like the new building; I do,” he continued. “Look at this podcast studio we’re in. This is beautiful.”

This led Joy to say, “You can’t eat atmosphere.”

ABC/Lou Rocco

He said that Joy came up with an “ingenious way” of getting around the show’s new home. She asked for more signs in the hallways and also hand wrote a sign that said, “Joy, go this way.”

The Baby Boom actress revealed there was another sign for her and costar Whoopi Goldberg posted on the wall too. “She doesn’t know where she’s going either,” Joy said of how Whoopi, 68, was liking the new studio.

“We don’t want to learn it because, like I said, I’ll be alone all the time,” she said of why she is still not used to navigating around the new studio.

“All and all I was impressed by the ingenuity of the signs,” Brian confessed.

Joy went on to praise the people who have been helping her find her way around the studio. While she is not a fan right off the bat of the new place, Brian previously explained the decision to move The View’s set.

“It says a lot about Barbara Walters’ original vision and the foundation they built that nearly three decades later, the show is not just more relevant that ever but the cornerstone of this exciting new venture by Disney,” he told People of being a part of ABC’s evolution. “It really is an honor.”

One thing that remained the same as last season was the table that the hosts sit at in each episode.

“We kept the table, because that was new last year, and that remains the centerpiece as always,” Brian said. “But at the same time, everything around it is new and modern and sleek. It makes it familiar to what people like about The View, but also elevates it to the next level.”