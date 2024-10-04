The View’s Joy Behar opened up about being a grandma to her grandson, Luca, while sharing a hilarious story.

During an episode of The View’s “Behind the Table” podcast on Thursday, October 3, Joy spoke about how thrilled she was to have Kate McKinnon as a guest on the show.

“She’s hilarious,” she said of Kate, who has impersonated Joy on SNL in the past.

“In addition to talking about her impression of you, she did something for your grandson, Luca,” the talk show’s executive producer, Brian Teta, said during the podcast with Joy.

“Well, I told her to write this,” Joy began. “I said to just write to Luca; I did your grandmother, because she did on SNL.”

“Does Luca watch SNL? Is he aware of it,” Brian asked, to which Joy responded, “Yeah, he does sometimes.”

Brian said that he sometimes doesn’t let his kids watch SNL because it can be inappropriate. But Joy assured him, “They know everything these kids.”

Luca was born to Joy’s daughter, Eve Behar, in 2011. Joy welcomed her only child during her first marriage to Joe Behar. The talk show personality opened up about being a grandmother on Anderson Live after Luca’s birth.

“It’s just like you’re in love again,” Joy said. “You know when you’re first in love with a guy, and you’re running towards each other in slow motion. You just can’t get enough of each other. It’s like that, only it’s your baby.”

Further along in the conversation on the podcast this week, Brian asked Joy how a person knows that they’ve made it in their careers.

“You know you make it when they’re imitating you on SNL … That’s the key. That’s the trick,” Joy joked.

The comedian was then asked if she has enjoyed being impersonated on the show over the years.

“Yeah, it’s fun. I like it. I did originally not love it, that it was a man that was doing me,” she said of male actors like Fred Armisen, who have portrayed her on the comedy show in the past. “So finally, it’s a woman that’s doing me. As you get older a woman doing you sounds more and more attractive.”

During Kate’s appearance on The View on Tuesday October 1, she said that she was thrilled to be able to impersonate Joy on SNL.

“I wanted to do the most fabulous Joy Behar that had ever been done. Sometimes it just doesn’t come,” Kate said. “I adore you, and it was an honor.”

While making her way onto the stage for her segment, Kate kissed each of the cohosts on the cheek.

“I’m sorry, I had to kiss everybody. It’s rude not to kiss. It’s my first time at The View. I’m a virgin. Be gentle, thank you!” the Barbie actress said.

Whoopi Goldberg then said, “The first thing you’re gonna get from The View is a little cold, because that’s what I’ve got.”

Sara Haines chimed in to give Kate a heads up and tell her that “Whoopi’s been sick.” Kate took it on the chin, saying, “No problem. I’ll take it!”