Joy Behar got the surprise of a lifetime on The View as an early birthday gift!

During an episode of the talk show on Friday, October 4, actor Nathan Lane stopped by to discuss some of his recent projects. He, of course, was thrilled to see Joy, who will turn 82 on Monday, October 7.

“By the way, you do not look whatever age you’re admitting to,” Nathan, 68, told the comedian. “You have looked the same since 1998. You’re the Paul Rudd of daytime television.”

“You know what they say — Black don’t crack, but Italian doesn’t either,” Joy responded to the remark.

After the cohosts chatted with the Monsters actor, Ana Navarro asked Nathan if he had any birthday gifts to give to Joy.

“No, I did not! Because Joy is still a hot Italian woman, I have ordered Joy a hot Italian pizza,” he said. Just then, a man walked out onto the stage with a pizza box in his hand, imitating a pizza delivery man. However, he definitely wasn’t a regular delivery man.

He took off his hat and his shirt and started dancing for Joy and all of her colleagues. They all watched in awe during his strip routine, which saw him spinning around and showing off his toned abs in front of the camera.

Joy was absolutely loving the whole thing, saying, “Bring it, bring it, bring it. Thank you, [and] thanks to Nathan Lane. Where’s my pizza?”

ABC/Jose Alvarado, Jr.

The dancer even got down to the ground to do some impressive movies, spinning and grinding on the floor. Joy clapped along to the song as her cohosts looked shocked. “Oh my God,” Sara Haines uttered with her hand clasped over her mouth. She jumped out of her seat a few times during the performance, too. Sunny Hostin had a huge smile on her face throughout the routine.

As Joy took the show to the commercial break, she continued to cheer on the dancer. At the end of the routine, she began fanning herself with her hands. It’s clear the audience was absolutely loving the performance too as they hooted and hollered from behind the camera.

Despite going gaga over the dancer during the shocking segment, Joy is happily married to her husband, Steve Janowitz. The couple got married in 2011 and have been spotted out on rare occasions together over the years. They met at a nudist colony in the ‘80s.

“I don’t know if you know this about me, but I met my husband at a semi-nudist colony. It’s true,” Joy once said. She clarified that he was nude but she was dressed during their initial meeting.

“He was all the way on the other side of this place, and it was like an adult place,” the TV host shared. “He was far away naked. And then at night, there was a movie playing, and then I saw him fully dressed. But I remembered him from the daytime. It’s true.”