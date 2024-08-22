Joy Behar and Husband Steve Janowitz's Relationship Timeline

1982

Joy began dating Steve after meeting him at a semi nudist colony. She spoke out about their first interaction during an episode of The View.

“First of all, he was nude, I was dressed,” she said. “I was fully clothed.”

“It was a resort, I don’t wear bathing suits in public. Are you crazy?” Joy asked her colleagues.

“He was far away, naked,” she once recalled. “And then at night, there was a movie playing, and then I saw him fully dressed. But I remembered him from the daytime. It’s true. People wonder about that. I tell that story, and people are like, ‘Joy, really? That twitching, crazy woman on The View?’ Yeah.”