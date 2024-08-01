Josh Hall Shares Message of Hope Amid Divorce From Christina Hall

Josh Hall took to Instagram to share a message of “hope” amid his messy divorce with HGTV’s Christina Hall.

On Wednesday, July 31, Josh, 43, posted a photo in his Instagram Stories of a large and colorful sign that said the word “hope.” He added a prayer hands emoji and a blue heart to the bottom of the post.

The message came two weeks after he filed for divorce from Christina, 41, after nearly three years of marriage. In the paperwork, he listed their date of separation as July 8, while Christina listed their date of separation as July 7 in her filing.

The former police officer listed their date of marriage as October 6, 2021, which was just seven months after they first began dating. Josh posted a photo of himself with his back facing the camera in his Instagram Stories on July 24. He added a prayer hands emoji to the post.

Christina seemingly mocked Josh in a post on her account shortly after on July 25, featuring a selfie with a prayer hands emoji in the caption.

Christina shared another message on Instagram just a few days after news of their split broke.

“Over here waiting for the typical Hired PR rep speech of ‘how I was blind-sided and how I’m working on myself and taking time to heal at her ranch,” she wrote in her Instagram Stories on July 25. “Meanwhile, I’m over here not as nice and quiet as I used to be.”

Courtesy of Josh Hall/Instagram

“I have worked my ass off to build this life for myself and my children and anyone who would try and take what they do not deserve/what they did NOT work for should be ashamed,” the statement continued. “An insecure man with a large ego can sure try and derail you – but ‘still i rise.’”

“For those that aren’t aware … divorces do not happen overnight & there is always a breaking point. This one is personal,” she said.

Christina shares kids Taylor and Brayden with her first ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa, and son Hudson with her second ex-husband, Ant Anstead. She and Josh did not welcome any children together during their marriage, however, he did open up about being a stepdad to Christina’s three kids.

“There’s a lot of adjustments to being a stepdad,” he told Entertainment Tonight in June 2023. “It’s adjusting my time. Instead of having to just take care of you, I’ve got three little ones that I have to give attention to as much as you do.”

“But I think it’s very rewarding, because now I know that when those kids become contributing adults to society one day, I’ll have an impact on how they were brought up and what they become,” Josh added.