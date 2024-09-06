Josh Hall Accuses Christina of Trying to Remove Him From HGTV Show

Not ready to play nice! Josh Hall reportedly accused his estranged wife, Christina Hall, of trying to get HGTV to give him the ax on their new TV show, along with a long list of several other claims.

Josh, 43, made the claims in court documents obtained by In Touch on Friday, September 6, as he fired back at Christina’s allegations that he took $35,000 from her personal account without her knowledge. In the paperwork, filed on August 29, Josh accused Christina, 41, of “scorched-earth divorce tactics” and said that the Christina In the Country host was “also seeking to have [him] removed from a contractual agreement [they] entered into for the production of a new HGTV show The Flip Off.”

“During our marriage, Christina and I worked together as a team on many projects and businesses. I devoted a significant amount of my personal efforts to support not just our estate but Christina’s separate property assets,” Josh said in the court documents. “Unfortunately, Christina’s new narrative is that I did ‘nothing’ and I deserve nothing. This is not only defamatory but entirely contradicts her repeated praise of me throughout our marriage regarding my efforts.”

The Austin-based realtor also alleged that Christina made “misrepresentations” and agreed to return the five-figure sum he diverted to his account.

Josh stated that, before he married the Christina on the Coast star in October 2021, she had purchased a home in Franklin, Tennessee. After they tied the knot, Josh claimed that he and Christina went on to purchase three additional different homes in Nashville, which they used as short-term rental properties. Josh said that he created an LLC to assist in managing the rental properties and all income gained from them was deposited into the bank account for the LLC.

“I have historically been responsible for managing both properties, which Christina gave me complete access to,” Josh said in the court documents. “I always acted as a fiduciary to the properties, and I helped increase the rental income profits. Following our separation, I intended to continue acting in the best interest of the properties until our dissolution was finalized.”

Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

He continued, “I made this request because I needed access to the rental income so I could continue to pay ongoing expenses and responsibilities related to the properties, which I directly handle. This is necessary so that the properties can continue to be rented out to the guests who have often booked months in advance. Although the property manager handles the day-to-day management of Parker Branch and 700 1st, there are regular and ongoing expenses and obligations that only I am responsible for, which Christina has never managed.”

The former police officer stated that he handled paying the staff who cleaned the properties after a tenant moved out and communicated and paid various vendors for services rendered to the rental properties like internet, pool cleaning and more. He also claimed that he coordinated with animal caretakers as there were “various animals that reside at the ranch and require daily caretaking.”

Josh added, “All of the service providers have only ever worked with and communicated with me; never with Christina. I also purchase and restock supplies in the home. This is a 24-acre property and it requires a significant amount of maintenance and upkeep, which I have historically handled. I travel from California to visit the Tennessee properties at least once each month to ensure all maintenance is handled. For over two years, I have always been responsible for paying all of these expenses, from the LLC account.”

In the paperwork, Josh agreed to return the money and stated that he had spent none of it on personal purchases.