As part of one of Hollywood’s most talented families, Josh Brolin has left quite an impression on fans with his acting work. The eldest child of actor James Brolin and Jane Cameron Agee is also a doting dad of his own talented brood of four kids. Scroll below for more details on Josh’s late mom and blended family.

How Many Times Has James Brolin Been Married?

James has been married three times. The Marcus Welby, M.D. alum was married to his first wife, Jane, from 1966 to 1984. He walked down the aisle with his second wife, Jan Smithers, in 1986. Their marriage ended in divorce in 1995. In 1998, James married his third wife, Barbra Streisand, and the pair are still happily together.



Who Was Josh Brolin’s Mom, Jane Cameron Agee?



Jane was a wildlife conservationist who also pursued an acting career. The Texas native made appearances in This Is Your Life, It’s Your Bet and Tattletales after marrying James. The former couple welcomed Josh in 1968 and their second child, son Jess Brolin, was born in 1972.



Josh was 27 years old when his mother died in a car accident in 1995. The Dune actor has spoken out about the tragedy several times in the past and how he dealt with the grief.

“For two years after that, I was lost and just spinning,” Josh reflected during a December 2017 interview with Men’s Journal. “You know what it is? It all comes down to a look she once gave me. I was in jail, and she came to see me. I was walking down a hallway, and when I got to her, I saw a little smile. That was it.”



The Academy Award nominee continued, “Her love for me was hugely, hugely conditional, so it all comes down to that moment and me spending all my days trying to ​recreate that moment, putting myself in positions of self-destruction,” adding, “I succumbed to that. And the truth is, although my mom being around was fantastic, after her death, I didn’t have to live up to that anymore. I was liberated. I matured.”



Who Is Josh Brolin’s Brother, Jess Brolin?

While Josh followed in the footsteps of his father by going down the Hollywood route, Jess largely lives out of the spotlight. Josh and Jess have a ​half sister, Molly Brolin, from their father’s second marriage.

“My daughter, Molly, has been an associate producer on three of my films,” James told Parade in February 2021. “They were low budget, so I liked that I could turn things over for her to help. She’s also a jewelry designer and craftsperson, and she’s really good. I do get a lot of ‘Daddy, you’re judging me!’ and that’s when I have to back off.”

The Life in Pieces star also gave an update on his youngest son’s life away from Hollywood.



“My son Jess lives in a mountain town and runs a charity organization,” James said. “Right now, he’s probably the happiest of us all. I know he’s been photographed collecting bottles and cans out of the trash, but all the money went to charity.”

Is Josh Brolin Married?

Josh has been married three times. The True Grit actor and his first wife, Alice Adair, were married from 1988 to 1994. He was married to his second wife, Diane Lane, from 2004 to 2013. Josh wed his current wife, Kathryn Boyd, in 2016.

Who Are Josh Brolin’s Kids?

The Sicario star became a dad in 1988 when he welcomed his eldest child, son Trevor Brolin, with Alice. Their second child, daughter Eden Brolin, was born in 1994.

Josh did not welcome any children during his second marriage. He became a father again in 2018 when Kathryn gave birth to their daughter Westlyn. Westlyn became a big sister in 2020 with the birth of the youngest member of the family, Chapel.