Within the first episode of Netflix’s revival of Queer Eye, viewers became obsessed with hairstylist Jonathan Van Ness. The series premiered in 2018 and has taken the Fab 5 all over the U.S. and to Japan for a special four-episode season. While filming season 6 of the popular show in Austin, Texas, Jonathan absolutely fell in love with the city, prompting him to purchase a new home.

The Getting Curious With Jonathan Van Ness host and the rest of the Queer Eye cast was filming in Austin when the COVID-19 pandemic forced production to shut down. Instead of returning to his home in New York City, Jonathan decided to remain in Texas. He had previously been renting an Airbnb but was looking for a more permanent home.

“I didn’t expect to fall in love with Austin as much when we came here for shooting,” the television personality said in a December 2020 interview with Self. “And then we came, and everything shut down. I had my four cats and was on this lake at an Airbnb, and I was like, Do I love Austin? Is this a liberal bastion in Texas? And it kind of is. I started exploring and was like, ‘Oh, my God, I want to move here.’ Then I found a house, and I loved it.”

After moving to Austin full-time, Jonathan decided to find new ways to spruce up his home. In addition to his passion for gymnastics, he also developed a love for art. “When I moved to Austin, I had lots of wall space, and I wanted to get into some art,” the Illinois native said in a June 2021 interview with Austin American-Statesman.

Jonathan decided to hop on social media to look for artists who could help bring some life to his space with their work. His Instagram explore page led him to connect with artists A’Driane Nieves and Lanecia Rouse Tinsley. The activist, who married husband Mark Peacock in June 2020, commissioned both artists to create pieces for his new home.

“Art, to me, means expressing yourself and taking whatever your experience in life is, and transmitting it and transforming it into something that can make you feel all sorts of different things,” the Over the Top author said. “But really, ultimately, it’s a way of processing our life experience.”

One of Jonathan’s favorite parts about living in Austin is all of the beautiful scenery. He enjoys taking walks around Lake Austin and Lake Travis, along with posting fun videos from the gorgeous interior of his house.

Keep scrolling to take a tour of Jonathan’s gorgeous home.