Jonathan Knight's Husband Had No Idea Who He Was When They Met

Jonathan Knight’s love story is pretty epic considering his husband, Harley Rodriguez, had no idea who he was when they first met.

Jonathan, 55, shot to fame with his brother Jordan Knight as members of New Kids on the Block in the ‘80s.

“The first night we met he had no clue who I was and that’s kind of awesome,” the Farmhouse Fixer host told Entertainment Tonight during a joint interview with his spouse on Tuesday, June 18.

Harley, 51, explained that he was never really part of the NKOTB craze.

“I heard their music on the radio and stuff like that but I was never a fan … I never went to a concert, nothing,” the fitness trainer told the outlet.

The duo first met when Jonathan went to take one of Harley’s classes at Barry’s Bootcamp during his time off from rehearsing with the group.

“So, all of a sudden we had met. He invited me to his first show at House of Blues in L.A.,” Harley explained. “It was a pre-tour thing. So, I’m sitting up there with a friend and these girls down on stage are screaming, crying and holding posters. I turn to my friend and go, ‘Is this for real?!’ These women were actually reverting to their 12-year-old kids, which was amazing. But it wasn’t part of my growing up. I was like, ‘Oh, they’re big.’ And then when he showed me all the merchandise they had I was like, ‘OK, you guys were huge.'”

After getting engaged in Africa in 2016, the couple shared that they had secretly gotten married six years later, without revealing too much about the ceremony.

“We did,” Jonathan told Entertainment Tonight in August 2022. “But everybody just assumed we’re married, so, I never say yes or no ’cause I don’t wanna lie.”

As for when the duo would have a bigger ceremony, the singer turned home renovation star said, “It’s coming.” Harley also changed his name in his Instagram profile to Harley Knight-Rodriguez.

Both Jonathan and Harley, who competed on The Amazing Race in 2015, have been absolutely loving married life.

“It’s great,” Jonathan told Entertainment Tonight in March 2023. “We’ve been together 14 years. It’s nice to find love. We found each other later on in life, which makes it even better. We both understand each other.”

He admitted that his work on HGTV led to them “not seeing each other for weeks and weeks and weeks.” But still, their love has withstood the test of time. Harley appears in Jonathan’s new spinoff show, Farmhouse Fixer: Camp Revamp, which will document renovations on a lakefront campground.

“Everything we do we’re gearing towards the lake and the lake life,” Jonathan shared. “And the good thing is some of these cottages have porches. So, we really wanted to dress them up and give people a place to come and relax. What’s better than taking an afternoon nap on your porch?”

Farmhouse Fixer: Camp Revamp airs on Tuesday nights at 9:00 p.m. ET on HGTV.