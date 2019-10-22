Dr.-Phil's-Son-Jordan-McGraw-Gets-Amazing-Surprise-for-His-Birthday

A happy celebration! The Jonas Brothers went all out to make their tourmate Jordan McGraw’s birthday extra special during their second stop at the Hollywood Bowl on Monday, October 21.

The trio and their wives interrupted McGraw, Dr. Phil’s son, in the midst of his set to surprise the “Met At a Party” crooner with a cake on his big day. The crowd then sang “Happy Birthday” to McGraw along with the band.

On Instagram, McGraw noted that this was his “best birthday maybe ever tonight at the Hollywood Bowl.” He then gave a special “thank you” to the Jonas Brothers for their efforts.

In August, McGraw told Access Hollywood that opening up for the Jonas Brothers “really is the happiness begins tour.” He also said it’s “like high school.”

“It is the best tour in the world like everything you would hope,” he continued. “I really think we have more fun backstage than we do on stage, and we have a lot of fun on stage.”

McGraw wasn’t the only tourmate whose birthday occurred during the Happiness Begins tour. In August, Joe Jonas celebrated the big 3-0 with a cake brought out by his wife, Sophie Turner, during their Washington, D.C., concert.