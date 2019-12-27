Jon Voight Looks Happy and Healthy During Grocery Store Trip Just Days Before His 81st Birthday

Look who it is! Jon Voight made a rare appearance as he took a trip to the grocery store on Friday, December 27. The Midnight Cowboy star looked happy and healthy as he was spotted out and about in Bel Air, California, just days before his 81st birthday.

The beloved Hollywood actor — who will be turning the big 8-1 on Sunday, December 29 — dressed casually for the outing as he stepped out in a pair of jeans. Jon kept warm in the chilly California weather as he donned a gray dress shirt and a black jacket.

Although Jon is getting up there in age, the Golden Globe award winner has never been more excited to star in Hollywood films. In fact, he exclusively opened up to Closer Weekly about his thoughts on retiring while attending an event in June 2017.

“When it’s ove,r it’s over, but I’ll just keep going until the end,” Jon told Closer at the time. The Ray Donovan actor kept true to his word as he most recently played the role of Chief U.S. Justice Warren E. Burger in Roe v. Wade, which was released in theaters in January 2019.

When he’s not acting, however, Jon loves spending time with his six grandkids. Following the reconciliation with his daughter, Angelina Jolie, after years of a family feud, the Anaconda actor couldn’t be more proud to be the dad of the iconic actress.

In fact, Jon opened up to Closer about his 44-year-old daughter’s impressive parenting skills. He couldn’t help but dote on how good of a mom Angelina is to kids Maddox, 18, Pax , 16, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, and 11-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.

“Well, she’s a good mom I’ll tell you that,” he exclusively told Closer while attending an event his past February. “She is very loving to the kids and very much there with them, always there with them although she has a busy life. She doesn’t miss any opportunity to inquire into their lives and help them every step of the way. So I’m very proud of her.”

Considering Angelina’s six kiddos — whom she shares with ex-husband Brad Pitt — are growing up so fast, Jon is making sure to soak up all the time he has with his adorable grandchildren.

“Everybody is good, yes. Yes they are getting big. That’s the way it is, you know,” he gushed. “People don’t realize how short life is. You don’t realize, most young people hear their parents and their friends of their parents say ‘life is short.'”

We hope Jon gets to celebrate his birthday with some of Angelina’s kids!

