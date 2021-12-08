Director John Waters, known for films like Hairspray, Pink Flamingos, Female Trouble, Cry-Baby and more, will return to Club Getaway in Kent, Connecticut, in fall 2022 to host his 5th Annual Camp John Waters.

The once in a lifetime sleep-away camp will take place from Friday, September 9, to Sunday, September 12. So, what can attendees expect? For starters, Deborah Harry, Colleen Fitzpatrick and Mink Stole will be special camp counselors!

Moreover, some of the fun activities include a costume contest judged by John, dance parties, a John Waters movie marathon, Hairspray karaoke, Bloody Mary Bingo, a camper swap meet, rock climbing, biking, archery and so much more.

If you’re interested in attending, sales will be open to the general public on Wednesday, December 8, at 11:00 a.m. EST via www.campjohnwaters.com. The all-inclusive weekend features eight meals, activities and entertainment. For an added fee, bus service from New York City is available.

Proof of COVID-19 vaccination is required to attend.