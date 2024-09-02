John Travolta’s Spending Sprees: ‘Having the Time of His Life’

John Travolta is splashing the cash and treating himself to the finest of everything like never before – as he spoils loved ones and travels the world whilst living like a king in the process.

“He’s always been one for living large, but now he’s going all out, traveling the world with his kids, indulging in fine dining, luxury hotels and sightseeing tours, and private jets when he’s not piloting his own planes,” a source exclusively tells Closer. “John’s having the time of his life at 70. He’s incredibly generous and looking after everybody. The bills are all on him and he wouldn’t have it any other way.”

The insider continues, “Obviously, he’s taking wonderful care of his daughter and son and friends as well as his staff who get handsome tips. Some may say this is a late-in-life crisis, but John’s in a good place emotionally and physically and excitedly checking off all these places to see on his bucket list.”

John recently indulged in a trip to Paris with his daughter, Ella Bleu, as the father-daughter duo went to watch the 2024 Summer Olympics. The Grease star shared a video clip of their trip on Instagram on August 11.

“Hey, I’m on my way to the Olympics. Flying to Paris, eight hours and we’ll see you when we get to Paris,” John said as he walked toward his private plane in the video.

The rest of the video featured shots of John enjoying his time in the City of Lights, including a photo of himself and Ella, 24, sitting in the stands while watching Olympic gymnast Simone Biles. The Hairspray actor also showed him and Ella watching a beach volleyball match with Guy Fieri.

“This was our father-daughter trip to Paris for the Olympics!” John wrote in the caption alongside the video.

A separate source exclusively told Closer on August 29 that the trip to Paris was “almost like [John] was trying to make up for lost time.”

John’s life hasn’t been easy. His son Jett, whom he shared with late wife Kelly Preston, died at the age of 16 in 2009 while the family was vacationing in the Bahamas. Then, in 2020, Kelly passed away from breast cancer at the age of 57.

Since then, John’s simply been “existing,” according to the insider. However, now, it seems as though he’s ready to get back on his feet and move past the grief.

“Ella mentioned how cool it would be to go [to Paris], and the next thing you know, John had planned a five-star trip for the two of them, with shopping sprees, luxury hotels, Michelin-starred restaurants and special museum tours, as well as the sporting events,” the source continued.

After John and Ella returned home from their trip, the Saturday Night Fever star continued to spread the wealth.

“He arranged a big dinner out with friends — everyone is saying the old John is back, that he’s finally ready to embrace living again. He’ll always miss Kelly, but that doesn’t mean he can’t enjoy life,” the insider added.