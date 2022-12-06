Honoring his friend. John Travolta remembered his Look Who’s Talking costar, Kirstie Alley, moments after her family announced her sudden death on Monday, December 5.

“Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I’ve ever had,” he captioned a photo of the actress on Instagram. “I love you Kirstie. I know we will see each other again.”

Bei/Shutterstock

The Cheers alum’s kids, True and Lillie Parker, announced her death in a heartbreaking statement posted to her Instagram. “To all our friends, far and wide around the world … We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” the statement began. “She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead. As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother.”

True and Lillie went on to thank the “incredible” team of doctors and nurses for taking care of their mom before adding, “Our mother’s zest and passion for life, her children, grandchildren and her many animals, not to mention her eternal joy of creating, were unparalleled and leave us inspired to live life to the fullest just as she did. We thank you for your love and prayers and ask that you respect our privacy at this difficult time.”

John, 68, and Kirstie starred together in all three installments of the Look Who’s Talking franchise: Look Who’s Talking (1989), Look Who’s Talking Too (1990) and Look Who’s Talking Now (1993).

During an appearance on The Talk in 2020, the actress opened up about whether she would be willing to do another sequel with the Grease alum after rumors of a reboot made the rounds in 2019, per Deadline.

“John and I, we both really want to do it, because we think it’s funny that we’re the grandparents,” she told co-host Sheryl Underwood before jokingly adding, “Our kids will be ugly so that we’ll still be the stars, but the grandkids can be really cute. But we don’t know what’s happening. We heard a rumor they were doing it, but I don’t know if it’s with us or without us.”