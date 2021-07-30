John Travolta and the late Kelly Preston’s daughter, Ella Bleu, is following in her parents’ footsteps when it comes to her career. The 21-year-old has landed the lead role in her first major film, and her dad couldn’t be happier.

The 67-year-old Hollywood legend shared a photo of the beauty in a July 30 Instagram post and wrote, “Here’s my daughter Ella starring in a live action re-imagining of Alice in Wonderland! Called Get Lost. I’m a very proud dad!”

The film’s description on IMDB reads: “While backpacking through Europe with her boyfriend, Alicia/Alice encounters mysterious William/Mad Hatter, an expat from London aristocracy, and goes on a mind-bending overnight adventure in Budapest which magically turns into Wonderland.”

Ella could be seen from behind in the photo, looking over her right shoulder. Her long raven locks cascaded down her back, while rocking long bangs. She appeared to be in costume, wearing a form-fitting blue dress that buttoned down the back. It featured a pinafore overlay made up of tulle and feathers and featured a pleated bow at the small of her back.

John’s daughter looked so stunning that it’s no wonder he wanted to show her off to his 3.6 million Instagram followers. His fans gushed in the comments that she’s grown into such a beautiful young lady.

Ella had a small role in her dad’s 2019 film The Poison Rose, but Get Lost looks to be her big break. The film also stars Hollywood acting veteran James Cromwell, who will be playing Frederick, the Red King.

It’s good to see John so happy about something, as he and his two children just passed the one-year mark since Kelly’s death at the age of 57 on July 12, 2020. At the time, the Pulp Fiction star announced via Instagram, “It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer. She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many,”

He added, “My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side. Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered.”

While Ella is an adult now, John is raising the couple’s young son, Benjamin, as a single father. He’s been a hands-on dad, taking the taking the 10-year-old to NHL playoff games and even buying him a new pet, a fluffy white cat named Crystal, in March 2021.