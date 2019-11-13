So fun! John Travolta took his two kids to the Featherdale Wildlife Park in Australia and the proud dad couldn’t help but gush about the family trip. Following their visit on Monday, November 11, the iconic Grease actor took to Instagram and posted a rare family photo they snapped at the zoo.

“At the @featherdalewildlifepark with the kids,” John, 65, captioned the adorable pic alongside 19-year-old Ella Bleu and 8-year-old Benjamin. In the photo, the Saturday Night Fever actor and his growing kiddos can be seen posing next to one of the zoo’s koalas. See the super cute pic here!



The Golden Globe winner also shared videos from their family trip at the wildlife park in Sydney. In one of the clips, John can be seen leaning into the kangaroo enclosure while singing Rolf Harris’ “Tie Me Kangaroo Down, Sport.” He also uploaded a heartwarming snippet of him dancing along to “See You Later, Alligator” by Bill Haley & His Comets as one of the zookeepers held the baby reptile. LOL!

Fans of the Welcome Back, Kotter alum were blown away by the special bond he shares with his kids. “Father time are the best memories for children,” one fan wrote in the comment section. Another echoed, “Beautiful family photo. Enjoy your time with your kids. They grow up so fast.” A third chimed in, gushing, “All of you look so cute!!”

Even though John has become one of Hollywood’s biggest stars, there’s no doubt family means more than his plethora of awards and accolades. In fact, the doting dad — who shares Ella and Ben, as well as late son Jett, with longtime wife Kelly Preston — opened up to Closer Weekly about how their family bounced back following their eldest son’s tragic death in 2009.

Bei/Shutterstock

“They bring [Ben] to everything they do,” a source previously told Closer about how John and Kelly, 57, stay strong for their two kids after their beloved child passed from an unexpected seizure during a family vacation at age 16. “They love keeping the family together.”

The Pulp Fiction actor, who tied the knot with the Jerry Maguire actress nearly three decades ago in 1991, also told Closer why it’s so important for them to keep tabs on their longtime relationship. “We really care deeply about each other and we protect each other,” John exclusively shared at the time. “We keep [our relationship] up to date.”

John is such a dedicated father and husband!