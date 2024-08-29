Four years after the death of his beloved wife, Kelly Preston, John Travolta has moved through his grief and is enjoying life in a big way. “For a long time, John was just existing,” a source exclusively tells Closer of the dad to Ella Bleu, 24, and 14-year-old Benjamin (son Jett died at age 16 in 2009).

Not anymore: In August, the 70-year-old hit up the Olympics with his daughter and made the most of Paris. “Ella mentioned how cool it would be to go, and the next thing you know, John had planned a five-star trip for the two of them, with shopping sprees, luxury hotels, Michelin-starred restaurants and special museum tours, as well as the sporting events,” says the insider. “It’s almost like he’s making up for lost time.”

When the duo returned home to Florida, adds the source, the good times continued. “He arranged a big dinner out with friends — everyone is saying the old John is back, that he’s finally ready to embrace living again. He’ll always miss Kelly, but that doesn’t mean he can’t enjoy life.”