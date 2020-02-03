While everyone was watching the 2020 Super Bowl, John Stamos and his wife, Caitlin McHugh, were celebrating their two-year wedding anniversary. They showed exactly what they did in a romantic post shared to Instagram on Sunday, February 2.

“We ‘Ghosted’ the Super Bowl to celebrate our anniversary!” John, 56, wrote alongside three pics of him making pottery with Caitlin, 33. In all three photos, the couple couldn’t stop smiling. They playfully put the pottery clay on each other’s faces and laughed with one another when they were a total mess. Movie fans will recall this reference to 1990’s Ghost starring Patrick Swayze and Demi Moore.

Caitlin shared the same three snaps to her Instagram Stories and wrote lyrics from The Righteous Brothers’ “Unchained Melody” — the song that plays during Patrick and Demi’s romantic scene in the film — over the snaps.

It read, “Oh, my love / My darling / I’ve hungered for your touch / A long, lonely time / And time goes by so slowly / And time can do so much / Are you still mine? / I need your love / I need your love / God speed your love [to me].”

John and Caitlin got married in February 2018 and they share their 1-year-old son, Billy Stamos, together. During a previous interview with Entertainment Tonight, the Vampire Diaries star said she’s ready to expand her family again.

“We’re all about community now, we moved into Hidden Hills … We’re settling in the house in the new area and now feels like the time to really try [to have another child],” she said. “We’re not [pregnant] yet, but we are trying. We’ll see, hopefully in the new year we’ll be able to add to our family.”

If they do have another child, Billy would be so excited to be an older brother. He’s a really affectionate person and he loves giving out kisses.

“He’s in this music class and he loves to give hugs and kisses to everyone. And there’s this one girl, he came up, gave her a hug, came out a little bit and grabbed her face and planted a huge kiss on her lips!” Caitlin jokingly revealed about her son. “Part of me was like, ‘Do I stop it? Do I let this go? Do we have to teach about consent already!?’ He’s kind of young for this, but it was really adorable. He’s just a lover, and I’m grateful.”