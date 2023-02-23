Dukes of Hazzard actor John Schneider is mourning the loss of his wife, Alicia Allain. The country music singer announced the death of his spouse at age 53 in an emotional Facebook post on February 22, 2023. Scroll below for details on his late partner and their kids.

Who Was John Schneider’s Wife, Alicia Allain?

John and Alicia got married in 2019 in a barn on his Holden, Louisiana, property. Prior to their union, the Smallville alum was married to his first wife, Tawny Little, from 1983 to 1986 and to his second wife, Elly Castle, from 1993 to 2014.

AFFI/Shutterstock

Alicia worked as a film producer and also earned a few acting credits over the years. She collaborated with John on several projects. During a 2020 appearance on Fox & Friends, the couple announced that Alicia had been diagnosed with stage 4 HER2 negative cancer but had a recent PET scan that came back showing signs of improvement.

“I went into like a speed course of reading what path I was going to take,” she said of her treatments. “I decided to do keto for cancer, CBD oil and then ground myself in minerals. I really got into a really rigid regime.”

John announced his wife’s death on Facebook with a heartfelt post in February 2023.

“My beautiful Smile is pain-free, living in her new body alongside Jesus,” he wrote. “Please respect our privacy during this time of grief. Please do not ask any questions.”

In another post the following day, he reflected on how he was dealing with grief after losing his partner.

“This is a time of unimaginable sorrow for me,” John wrote. “Grief is much too small a word. I’ve heard it said that ‘with great love comes great sorrow.’ I had no idea what that meant until now. Alicia was the fuel that ran my biggest dreams. The inspiration behind every creative thought. The very fabric of my soul. The glue that held me together.”

Did John Schneider Have Children With Alicia Allain?

During his second marriage, John became a dad to Elly’s three children from her previous relationship: Mandy, Leah and Chasen. The former couple also welcomed one child together, a daughter named Karis.

“When I married Elly, she had three children and we immediately became a family because I wanted to be a dad … wanted, wanted, wanted to be a dad,” the 90210 star told Fathers.com in March 2012.

Alicia was a mom to a daughter, Jessica Ann Dollard, from a previous relationship.

“Alicia was a force that inspired others, she was kind and generous to all she met,” her obituary read. “She always put herself last. She was very protective of her parents. She was a mama bear that protected all her cubs. She was a fighter until the end. Alicia will be missed mighty.”